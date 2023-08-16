Adoption event being held after an animal shelter experiences overflow of cats

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Animal Shelter has seen an influx of cats and kittens in the last month and are hosting an event to get those animals adopted.
The Daviess County Animal Shelter is on a mission to find kittens and cats homes after having 179 of the animals in their facility.
According to staff, the number of cats in the shelter are the results of many different reasons, from a cat having a large litter of kittens to owners simply not being able to care for the felines.
No matter the cause, the animal shelter takes in any and all cats or dogs that need a home.
To help with the overflow of cats, the Daviess County Animal Shelter and Owensboro’s PetSmart partnered up for an adoption day.
Cat lovers from all around can come to the pet store and see a number of felines.
Sue smiley, a volunteer at the Daviess County Animal Shelter, said, “I try to encourage people to adopt from the shelter because there's so many deserving cats, kittens, dogs, everything.”
All cats and kittens at the event are spayed and neutered.
Kittens are $30 each or two kittens for $50. Cats are free.
If you'd like to adopt, you can go to the event at the Owensboro PetSmart on Saturday from 10am to 2pm or visit the Daviess County Animal Shelter.