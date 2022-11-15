Advice for preparing your home for the winter weather

Winter is certainly setting in here in the Tri-State and you might wonder if your home is ready for the winter weather.
We begin with some of the things that need to be done as we get prepared for the winter weather.
All these tips are from the Insurance Information Institute.
Here’s some of what they recommend:
The first tip is to clean up. That means removing leaves and other debris from sidewalks, porches, stairs and driveways.
Leaves from trees area major slipping hazard.
Experts say to make sure you get those leaves up and away from the house and also off of any concrete surfaces. If you have a porch with concrete or wood stairs, clean them up because the leaves can be a hazard since wet leaves are slippery.
The next step is to make sure that everything is flowing the way it's supposed to when it comes to your gutters on the roof of your home. It’s important to ensure melting snow and ice can move freely through the gutters.
To check the system, you’ll need to head up on a ladder to access the roof to make sure the gutters are clean.
Next up—check your windows, doors, and siding for any chips, cracks or issues that are allowing warm air to escape and cold air to enter the home.
According to the Insurance Information Institute, it is vital to perform a visual inspection of your windows and doors. Also, inspect your siding by looking for any cracks, holes or any way that cold air can get in.
Next up is a tree inspection. If there's anything we learned from that devastating ice storm in 2009 here in the Tri-State is that a lot of the branches on trees that are already damaged can't handle extra weight from that ice. That means those dead or dying branches are likely to snap and fall and that could be a danger to you, your house and the power grid.
There is also plenty that you can do inside of the home as well.
Here are some more recommendations from the Insurance Information Institute:
Add extra insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces.
Provide a reliable back-up power source. In the event of a power outage, continuous power will keep you warm and help to prevent frozen pipes, or a frozen battery-operated sump-pump. Consider purchasing a portable power generator to ensure safety—and be sure to follow all guidelines for safe operation.
Have your heating system serviced. Furnaces, boilers and chimneys should be serviced at least once a year to prevent fire and smoke damage.
Check pipes closely for the presence of cracks and leaks. Have any compromised pipe repaired immediately.
Protect pipes in attics and crawl spaces with insulation or plug-in heating cable. Be sure to purchase UL®-listed models of heating cables with built-in thermostats; these will turn on the heat on when it is needed. When using the cables, always follow manufacturer's instructions closely.
Install an emergency pressure release valve in your plumbing system. This will protect the system against increased pressure caused by freezing pipes and can help prevent your pipes from bursting.
Move combustible items away from near any heat sources that you'll likely be using. This includes fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters.
Install or check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Not only do residential fires increase in the winter, but so does carbon monoxide poisoning—so regularly check that your detectors are in working condition.
Know where your pipes are located and learn how to shut the water off. If your pipes freeze, speed is critical. The quicker you shut off water or direct your plumber to the problem, the better your chance of preventing major damage.