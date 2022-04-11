Advocacy Center Pushes Awareness as Kentucky, Indiana Rank Among Top 10 Worst States for Child Abuse

As April sheds light on Child Abuse Awareness, Evansville-based victim advocacy center Holly's House is providing a look into the staggering statistics of its caseload.
Holly's House serves 7 Southwest Indiana communities: Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey, Gibson, Dubois, Spencer and Pike counties.
The organization's executive director Khristine Cordts said the organization served a total of 812 people in 2021.
Of those abuse victims who walked through their doors last year, more than 1/3 were under the age of 18.
"We did 338 total interviews that involved children and 306 of those were unduplicated," Cordts said. "We're not sure what has triggered the increase, whether it's an increase in our relationships with partners or it is increased incidents in abuse."
That's a 62% increase from 2020, which was already higher than the agency's numbers the year before.
"We want more than ever to help people understand how to prevent abuse before it even begins," Cordts said.
According to the 2020 Child Maltreatment Report, the most recent study by the federal Administration of Children and Families, Indiana rounds out the top 10 states with the worst rates of child abuse in the country, with a rate of 14.5 per 1,000 children.
Kentucky is even worse, ranked 5th, with a rate of 16.7 per 1,000 children. However, this is a slight improvement for the Bluegrass after being ranked No.1 for the previous three years.
Statistics show about 95% of child victims know their abuser -- be it a family member or trusted friend.
Because of this, Holly's House offers Think First & Stay Safe, a classroom-based program teaching elementary-aged students the tools they need to be aware of abuse and how to prevent it.
"We actually were able to teach that to 15% more children than years before because we developed a virtual program," Cordts said. "So, this year we can be back in schools but we can also run that virtual program."
Unfortunately, despite continued efforts, child abuse is an epidemic that will never truly be cured.
So, Cordts said it's vital to look beyond young victims' initial trauma.
"Children in a classroom have trouble focusing and that continues throughout their lives. Children who have been abused have issues with relationships, they have issues holding a job and then there's their internal health," she said. "They're more likely to have diabetes, they're more likely to have cardiac issues."
But as awareness spreads Cordts hopes her organization's growing numbers might signal a positive change in the ongoing fight to end child abuse.
"After Me Too and our country moving forward in the way they treat abuse, that maybe they feel comfortable in disclosing that information," she said.
If you suspect a child is the victim of abuse in Indiana, there are several national and state resources to turn to:
- ChildHelp - National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453
- Children of the Night: 1-800-551-1300
- Darkness to Light: 1-866-961-5444
- Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-800-5556
- Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS): 812-425-2124
- Help 2-1-1- Children: 1-800-244-5373
- National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Cyber Tipline: 1-800-843-5678