Affidavit: Boonville parents were arrested for murder and neglect after infant starved to death

An affidavit filed by authorities in Warrick County reveals new information surrounding the death on an infant.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office had previously announced that 22-year-old Jakob Chance Scott and 23-year-old Caylin Opal Marie Monroe of Boonville had been arrested on charges of Murder and Neglect in connection to the death of their infant child.
According to an affidavit obtained on Wednesday, a medical report said that the infant's died from neglect in the form of malnourishment and starvation.
After receiving the report on the infant's cause of death, investigators said they brought Scott and Monroe in for an interview.
During the interview, authorities say Monroe admitted to not feeding the child sometimes because she was busy. She told investigators that a family member told her they thought something was wrong with the child, and that a friend had asked why the child was so small, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit goes on to say that Monroe claimed she did not go get help for the infant because she was afraid all of her kids would be taken away.
During an interview with Scott, investigators say he told them that if the infant didn't wake up crying that they wouldn't feed him.
According to an obituary, the child was just under 3-months-old at the time of his death.
After being arrested on Tuesday, Scott and Monroe were booked into the Warrick County Jail on no bond.