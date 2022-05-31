Affidavit: Evansville man tried to sell damaged car at dealership after DUI crash

An Evansville, Indiana man was arrested on several charges Monday after police say he damaged his SUV in a DUI crash then tried to sell it at a local dealership.
Police say it all started on Monday around 5:00 p.m., when numerous 911 calls were made about someone in a silver SUV driving erratically around the city. One caller said the driver had crashed into a median and gotten a flat tire, and that they were possibly intoxicated.
Officers said they caught up with the driver when they were called a local car dealership, where an employee said a drunk driver had showed up trying to sell his damaged vehicle.
When police got to the dealership, they said that saw the silver SUV with a tire missing and heavy front-end damage.
A probable cause affidavit says the officers spoke with the driver and identified him as 30-year-old Jordon Mattingly of Evansville. They said that Mattingly's forehead was red and swollen, and that he had scratches as if he had recently been in a crash.
Police say that Mattingly admitted to driving his car to the dealership, and that at first, he claimed he had only drank one beer. They say Mattingly smelled like alcohol, and that he almost fell over several times while being escorted outside.
According to police, Mattingly took a breath test and blew a 0.291, which is about 3.5 times the legal limit of 0.08. They say he then admitted to having "a lot" to drink, before saying he had drank four beers.
While they were getting Mattingly's vehicle towed, police say the found an alcoholic "Four Loko" drink that was mostly empty, along with two unopened Four Loko drinks and an unopened White Claw.
Jordon is son to Evansville native and current Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly.
Police said that after a blood sample was collected at Deaconess, Mattingly was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $1,500 bond.