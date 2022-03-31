Affidavit: Evansville Murder Was Captured on Victim's Cell Phone

A police report obtained by 44News on Thursday shows new details in an murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana.

The incident started on Wednesday morning when police responded to a home at the corner of W. Indiana Street and Lemcke Avenue for a reported shooting. When authorities got to the home, they said they found a woman dead on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect in the case, 30-year-old Scott Terry Jr., was arrested and charged with murder after police say he admitted to the shooting.

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained on Thursday, the woman who was shot was able to record the incident on her cell phone.

The affidavit says Terry Jr. told investigators about the cell phone recording. It says he also told them that he forwarded the video to someone he knew, who called 911 to report the shooting after receiving the video.

Police say they were able to seize the phone and view the video, which showed Terry Jr. shooting the victim.

The name of the victim will be released at a later time by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office.

Terry Jr. is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m.