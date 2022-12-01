Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

A new restaurant in Owensboro will bring a taste of Middle Eastern food to the Midwest.
Pamir is owned and operated by Afghan refugees who have been living out of Owensboro since 2021.
Owners say they want to bring residents an immersive cultural experience of the culture, cuisine, and community of Afghanistan.
The restaurant recently held its soft opening and offers a variety of cuisine.
Pamir is located at 630 Emory Drive in Owensboro also known as the Windy Hollow Biscuit House.
For questions call (270)-695-7519.