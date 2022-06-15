After 2-year hiatus, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville hosting annual breakfast

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 106 degrees this afternoon
and 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
to upper 70s, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

After 2-year hiatus, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville hosting annual breakfast

  • Updated
  • 0
Habitat for Humanity sign

After a two-year in-person pause caused by COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is set to host its annual "Faith in Action Breakfast" event.

The breakfast will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Dream Center, which is located at 16 W. Morgan Ave. in Evansville.

Officials with the organization say Thursday morning's breakfast will recognize the local houses of worship that make Habitat's affordable homeownership ministry possible.

This year's keynote speaker is Deaconess President Dr. James Porter. Habitat for Humanity says Dr. Porter's presentation, "Stable Housing - Key To Addressing Health Disparities and Social Determinants of Health," will inform more than 100 pastors, business leaders, elected officials, and non-profit officials, on the relationship between where people live and their health.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will also be at the event, and is expected to make announcements about upcoming initiatives in the Jacobsville Neighborhood.

Organizers say tours of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center across from Bosse Field will follow the breakfast event.

For more information on the breakfast and to RSVP, visit evansvillehabitat.org.

