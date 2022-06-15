After 2-year hiatus, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville hosting annual breakfast

After a two-year in-person pause caused by COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity of Evansville is set to host its annual "Faith in Action Breakfast" event.
The breakfast will be held on Thursday, June 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Dream Center, which is located at 16 W. Morgan Ave. in Evansville.
Officials with the organization say Thursday morning's breakfast will recognize the local houses of worship that make Habitat's affordable homeownership ministry possible.
This year's keynote speaker is Deaconess President Dr. James Porter. Habitat for Humanity says Dr. Porter's presentation, "Stable Housing - Key To Addressing Health Disparities and Social Determinants of Health," will inform more than 100 pastors, business leaders, elected officials, and non-profit officials, on the relationship between where people live and their health.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will also be at the event, and is expected to make announcements about upcoming initiatives in the Jacobsville Neighborhood.
Organizers say tours of the new Deaconess Aquatic Center across from Bosse Field will follow the breakfast event.
For more information on the breakfast and to RSVP, visit evansvillehabitat.org.