After a delay related to a technical issue Monday's Powerball numbers are released

A technical issue had many on edge late Monday night and Tuesday morning, as they waited to learn the winning numbers to the country's largest lottery jackpot ever.
According to Powerball Lottery officials, Monday night's drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.
Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.
The winning numbers from Monday's record breaking lottery were 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 with the Powerball being 10.
After no players matched all the winning numbers for three straight months, the estimated jackpot soured past previous records totaling $1.9 billion dollars.
