After a year in Evansville, crime prevention cameras are helping officers daily, says EPD

If you’ve ever noticed a little camera on a street corner and wondered what it could be, it’s probably a Flock camera.
They’re used by the Evansville Police Department and they’ve been watching over our streets for almost a year now.
They’re spread out across the city and after about a year, EPD says they’re more instrumental than they even anticipated.
The cameras are not meant to record your speed or catch violations. What they actually do is take still images of cars or license plates driving by and help out in different investigations.
“We can’t find violations and we’re not going to use them for traffic violations. It’s just mainly these bigger cases, you know, the auto thefts, violent crime, missings persons,” says Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department.
EPD says they’re able to solve crimes now that might’ve been difficult to solve before.
Over the past year, the cameras helped in catching a registered sex offender in an attempted kidnapping, and they assisted US Marshal’s located Alabama fugitives Casey White and Vicky White.
“We knew they were going to be a good tool. I don’t think anyone anticipated how much we were going to be using these,” Sgt. Gray tells 44News.
Authorities say the cameras assist other agencies in crimes from out of state, and just recently, other local agencies have followed in their footsteps and installed their own cameras.
The city now has 55 cameras and wouldn’t be opposed to adding some more in the future.