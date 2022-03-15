 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Mount Vernon

.The lower Ohio River is falling at most locations, though this will
occur slower below Mount Vernon Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 24.8 feet
Friday, March 25.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After Two Years, Evansville Rescue Mission Reopening Atrium Dining Room to Outside Guests

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Rescue Mission

The Evansville Rescue Mission says it's planning to reopen its Atrium Dining Room to outside guests after two years of it being closed due to COVID-19.

The Evansville Rescue Mission says that the dining room will be back open on Monday, March 21.

In its announcement, the rescue mission said that it feels that its protocols and procedures will allow for a safe reopening of the dining room.

"We feel that we have adequate protocols and procedures in place to accommodate this change, and we're excited to be able to once again offer the hospitality the ERM is known for," the announcement from the Evansville Rescue Mission President Tracy Gorman said. "Over the past two years, we've continued to feed the community, but we've done so through our Grab 'n Go meal program. This program has been wildly successful, and if for some reason we have to readjust it in the future, we will absolutely do so."

The Evansville Rescue Mission is located at 500 E. Walnut St. in Evansville, Indiana.

