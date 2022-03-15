After Two Years, Evansville Rescue Mission Reopening Atrium Dining Room to Outside Guests

The Evansville Rescue Mission says it's planning to reopen its Atrium Dining Room to outside guests after two years of it being closed due to COVID-19.
The Evansville Rescue Mission says that the dining room will be back open on Monday, March 21.
In its announcement, the rescue mission said that it feels that its protocols and procedures will allow for a safe reopening of the dining room.
"We feel that we have adequate protocols and procedures in place to accommodate this change, and we're excited to be able to once again offer the hospitality the ERM is known for," the announcement from the Evansville Rescue Mission President Tracy Gorman said. "Over the past two years, we've continued to feed the community, but we've done so through our Grab 'n Go meal program. This program has been wildly successful, and if for some reason we have to readjust it in the future, we will absolutely do so."
The Evansville Rescue Mission is located at 500 E. Walnut St. in Evansville, Indiana.