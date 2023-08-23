 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110. Isolated locations may be higher.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Air-conditioner repair companies stretched thin during excessive heat, stress the importance of maintenance.

J.E. Shekell field technician works on an air-conditioning unit
Josh Myers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — When the heat index climbs into the triple-digits, you won’t find a harder worker than an outdoor air-conditioning unit, but that extra strain can push some units to their breaking point if they’re not well-maintained.

Often tucked away out of sight, air-conditioner maintenance can be difficult to keep up with, but experts say you should have it checked out at least once a year. Many units aren’t meant to last for more than 15 years, and units older than that are especially vulnerable during heat waves.

A major problem facing unmaintained units is filters clogging up, but that can be reduced by keeping the area around your air-conditioning unit clear of debris like leaves. Animals can even start living in your air-conditioner if it isn’t cleaned.

Ron Mayhan, a field technician for J.E. Shekell, told 44News ”they can start having growth in there–plant life start growing in it. Mice, snakes will actually start living it, and if they get into your control panel on the side, they can actually destroy your wiring.”

To reduce the strain on your air-conditioning unit, make sure to close your curtains during the day and avoid leaving doors and windows open. As well, if your home is uncomfortably humid, a dehumidifier can help reduce the amount of moisture in the air, lowering the heat index inside.

If your home is unoccupied for a portion of the day, you can set your thermostat between two and four degrees higher while you’re out the house, reducing the load on your air-conditioner.

