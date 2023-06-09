Air Quality Alerts: Who is at risk?

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Claire Dugan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — You might have noticed that haze in the skies for the better part of this week. Because of that haze, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is still calling for an air quality alert.

So, who is really at risk and what precautions should be taken?

“ Most of the time it’s not going to cause any trouble at all,” says Dr. Jeff Selby, MD, a pulmonologist at the Lung Centre in Evansville. “People that have any kind of marginal breathing difficulty at all, or even severe breathing difficulty can be tipped over the edge.”

Dr. Selby says asthma is the main concern when the air quality is registering at unhealthy levels.

“Anybody that has any kind of breathing difficulty and a little bit of asthma, the air quality alert can go a long way to causing trouble,” Dr. Selby tells 44News.

Those with other respiratory issues, like COPD, are at risk as well.

Children and the elderly should take precautions too. Dr. Selby says to make sure you’re taking whatever medicine you are prescribed, if you have respiratory problems. He also recommends keeping your rescue inhaler close by while the alert day is active. Staying indoors is a good idea too.

“Common sense goes a long way. Keep that rescue inhaler handy if you happen to have some asthma that’s not well controlled,” Dr. Selby says.

The air quality alert is set to expire Saturday morning at 12 am.

