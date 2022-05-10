 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and
minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Alabama fugitive Casey White booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White, Vanderburgh County Jail

Casey Cole White, 38, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Alabama fugitive Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail following a pursuit and crash that happened in Evansville on Monday afternoon.

After being released from the hospital, White was booked into the jail at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. He's being held on no bond on "other agency charges."

White, an inmate of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and former corrections officer Vicky White, were seen leaving the Center on April 29 when Vicky told coworkers she was transporting Casey to the courthouse alone. After several hours passed by, they were both reported missing.

On Monday, 44News was contacted by the operators of Weinbach Car Wash in Evansville. They said their security camera had spotted Casey White with a truck a few days ago.

As our crews were on the scene, U.S. Marshals arrived at the location and later determined it was Casey White.

Later Monday afternoon, a Cadillac was spotted speeding down US Highway 41, which led to a pursuit and crash that took place near Highway 57 and Burch Road.  

According to Sheriff's Office, Vicky White shot herself before crashing the car.  She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Casey White's initial court hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office will also hold a press conference surrounding the entire incident at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. You can watch that press conference on wevv.com/livestream.

Tags

Recommended for you