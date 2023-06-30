Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected late this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, generally from Madisonville Kentucky, through
the Evansville and Owensboro areas, to Mount Carmel Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms will interrupt the heat late
today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
tonight through midnight Friday night for the following Southwest
Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Friday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

  • Updated
  • 0
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

Actor Alan Arkin is pictured here in 2012.

 Matt Carr/Getty Images

(CNN) — Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning star of “Little Miss Sunshine,” has died, his family announced Friday.

He was 89.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony Arkin said in a statement to CNN.

Born in Brooklyn to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a child.

Arkin attended Bennington College but left to form the music group, The Tarriers in which he sang and played guitar. The group didn’t stay together long but had a hit with “The Banana Boat Song” in 1957.

He then went on to become a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and also continued to record music, including several children’s albums with his group, The Babysitter.

But acting was also a passion and Arkin won a Tony Award for his Broadway debut performance in the 1963 play “Enter Laughing” and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play “Little Murders,” which he also directed for the big screen.

Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys,” which ran for more than 500 performances.

In his film work, he became one of a handful of actors to be Oscar nominated for their first starring role. In Arkin’s case, he was nominated for his role as as Rozanov in the 1966 war comedy, “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming.

He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” (1967), and “Argo” (2012).

Most recently, Arkin was was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his comedic turn in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.”

Fellow actors Viola Davis and Patton Oswalt paid tribute to Arkin on social media.

“Our work inspired a generation of actors and reminded us how powerful our art can shift us,” Davis wrote on Instagram. “Rest well! May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“Did ANYONE have the range Alan Arkin had?,” Oswalt tweeted. “Hilarious, sinister, insane, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP.”

Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus, and Abigail, and great grandson Elliott.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you