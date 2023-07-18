Alice Cooper returning to Evansville in October

Alice Cooper will return to Evansville in October.
Old National Events Plaza announced that Cooper, on his "Too Close For Comfort" tour will perform at Akin Theater on October 7th.
Cooper last appearance in Evansville was in February of 2022 on his "Detroit Muscle Tour." He will have a new album, called "Road" out on August 25th.
Cooper has been performing since the 1970s, which such hits as "No More Mr. Nice Guy", "School's Out", and "Welcome To My Nightmare."
Tickets start at $35 dollars. Folks can get tickets early by visiting Old National Events Plaza social media feeds for a presale code on July 20th at 10AM.