All of Sturgis City Council resign following debt crisis

STURGIS, Ky. (WEVV) — The future of the city is unstable as the threat of bankruptcy creates a wedge among leaders.
All of the council members have resigned from their post just days after the mayor resigned.
For months, the city of Sturgis has dealt with it's worst financial crisis, pending the future of the city all together.
In the past months, those troubles have lead to the city closing city hall, a cut to police staff, and being hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.
Monday's public meeting was filled with questions and frustration as the community tried to manage the situation.The city was left with more questions than answers, however, after Mayor Kent Sayle announced his resignation from office.
Former council member Van says the situation was brought up when it was too late.
“The beginning of this year we were four years behind. The financial cost for that is a couple of 100.. 200,000 dollars and trying to pay these bills.. the current bills.. and clean up the past,“ says Van.For years, Van says transparency between council members and city hall was not there, leading to the disastrous situation.
Union County's judge executive will now be stepping up to try and resolve much of the situation.
All city council members signed off, but one was appointed to have an official in the city for the time being.
Van says, “We need to erase the past and move forward. And I’m hoping to see those happy faces back and content, and It won’t be with me as a city council but I’ll be right there with them”.The future of Sturgis is still uncertain, but now the search for a solution is more crucial than ever.