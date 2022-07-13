All Schnucks stores participating in beverage drive to support first responders

From Thursday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 27, all Schnucks stores will be participating in the "Hydrate Our Heroes" beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other first responders.
During the event, anyone who's able can visit any of Schnucks' locations to drop off beverage items that will be given to local first responders.
Schnucks says the most requested items include:
- Sports Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Bottled Water
- Sparkling Waters
Those looking to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of their local Schnucks store.
Schnucks has more than 100 locations in several states, including Indiana and Illinois.
You can find a location near you on the Schnucks website.