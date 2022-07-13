 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All Schnucks stores participating in beverage drive to support first responders

  • Updated
  • 0
Schnucks

From Thursday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 27, all Schnucks stores will be participating in the "Hydrate Our Heroes" beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement officers, and other first responders.

During the event, anyone who's able can visit any of Schnucks' locations to drop off beverage items that will be given to local first responders.

Schnucks says the most requested items include:

  • Sports Drinks
  • Energy Drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Sparkling Waters

Those looking to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of their local Schnucks store.

Schnucks has more than 100 locations in several states, including Indiana and Illinois.

You can find a location near you on the Schnucks website.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device