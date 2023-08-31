Allstate Tower Inc. is making an economic investment in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — There will be further economic growth in the area as Allstate Tower announced plans on expanding operations at their headquarters. The 850-thousand dollar investment will not only bring new machinery to expand manufacturing capabilities, but also create 10 full-time jobs.
"Currently, in the process of purchasing this robotic welder and it is set to be delivered in March of 2024," said Whitney Risley from Henderson Economic Development.
Part of the expansion project will be the installation of a robotic welder. Its anticipated that it will run 55% of its capacity on a single shift operation, thus increasing output. It will produce fast, high quality welding segments of both tank and tower components.
"Allows them to open up opportunities and maybe different ventures within the tank and gas industry," says Risley. "Not only are they growing jobs but also upscaling some opportunities in automation."
The expansion investment and creation of jobs was made possible through the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority. Through this, they can receive resources from the Kentucky Workforce Service Providers.
"It's a set of incentives that if a company is growing at a minimum of 10 new jobs and meet the investment criteria then they can submit an application," says Risley. "So, this project did meet the criteria marks."
Allstate Tower's investment and planned job creation continues the recent economic momentum in the commonwealth.