Amazon closing some of its cashier-free stores

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Amazon closing some of its cashier-free stores

Amazon is permanently closing eight of its 29 Amazon Go convenience stores. Pictured is an Amazon Go store in Seattle, Washington, on January 19.

 David Ryder/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon is permanently closing eight of its 29 Amazon Go convenience stores that offer customers the ability to shop without any kind of checkout process.

The stores were supposed to offer benefits for both customers and the company. The Amazon Go stores allowed for maximum convenience: customers can shop for the items they want and then walk past scanners which register their purchases without any kind of checkout or scanning of items required. They also eliminated the need for staff positions, helping Amazon's bottom line.

Amazon debuted the Go store in Seattle in 2016. It hailed the stores as the future of shopping, especially for convenience stores in busy downtowns of major cities. At one point Amazon expected there to be hundreds if not thousands of the stores nationwide, according to published reports that were never confirmed by the company. But they never lived up to those expectations.

But the closings, first reported by Geekwire, are another sign of cost-cutting efforts at the online shopping giant. Last week Amazon announced it is pausing construction on its second headquarters in northern Virginia, outside of Washington, DC. In January it confirmed plans to cut 18,000 jobs from its global workforce.

"Like any physical retailer, we periodically assess our portfolio of stores and make optimization decisions along the way. In this case, we've decided to close a small number of Amazon Go stores in Seattle, New York City, and San Francisco," said Amazon in an emailed statement. "We remain committed to the Amazon Go format, operate more than 20 Amazon Go stores across the U.S., and will continue to learn which locations and features resonate most with customers as we keep evolving our Amazon Go stores." The company said it will continue to open Amazon Go stores, including one recently in Seattle and Tacoma suburb of Puyallup, Washington.

The stores being closed include two in downturn Seattle that had already been shut on a temporary basis, leaving five in the city. In addition it is closing two in New York City and four in San Francisco. The six closings of stores still operating are due to take place April 1. In addition to the 21 Amazon Go stores that will remain, there are two locations in New York that the brand shares with Starbucks.

Amazon has been trying its checkout-free technology at select Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores in addition to its Amazon Go locations.

