American Airlines Pauses Flights From Evansville to Chicago Due to Pilot Shortage

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

American Airlines Pauses Flights From Evansville to Chicago Due to Pilot Shortage

American Airlines Evansville

American Airlines has put a pause on flights from Evansville to Chicago, officials with the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) told 44News Tuesday.

According to officials with the airport, the pause is being made due to pilot shortages, among other factors.

"Just as American Airlines has done prior during the pandemic at EVV and continues to do at airports across the country, Chicago service has been paused due to many factors including pilot shortages," a statement from EVV said. "We have seen Chicago paused before for several months only to be reinstated thereafter."

The news follows United Airlines' exit from the Evansville market, which previously provided twice-daily flights from Evansville to Chicago. Officials said United Airline's exit was the result of "result of limited resources and staffing impacts across the airline system."

Officials with the airport say the duration of the American Airlines pause on flights from Evansville to Chicago is unknown.

