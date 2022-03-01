American Airlines Pauses Flights From Evansville to Chicago Due to Pilot Shortage

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet Saturday, March 12. - Flood stage is 42.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&