American Airlines Pauses Flights From Evansville to Chicago Due to Pilot Shortage

American Airlines has put a pause on flights from Evansville to Chicago, officials with the Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) told 44News Tuesday.
According to officials with the airport, the pause is being made due to pilot shortages, among other factors.
"Just as American Airlines has done prior during the pandemic at EVV and continues to do at airports across the country, Chicago service has been paused due to many factors including pilot shortages," a statement from EVV said. "We have seen Chicago paused before for several months only to be reinstated thereafter."
The news follows United Airlines' exit from the Evansville market, which previously provided twice-daily flights from Evansville to Chicago. Officials said United Airline's exit was the result of "result of limited resources and staffing impacts across the airline system."
Officials with the airport say the duration of the American Airlines pause on flights from Evansville to Chicago is unknown.