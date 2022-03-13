American Legion Celebrates 103 Years

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda. .Water levels along the Lower Ohio River will continue to slowly fall with flooding expected to persist into the middle and latter part of this week. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 25.6 feet Wednesday, March 23. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&