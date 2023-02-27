American Red Cross and Deaconess teaming up to offer CPR courses this Saturday

CPR saves thousand of lives every single year. The American Red Cross and Deaconess are teaming up to provide the community with an opportunity to learn how to perform chest compressions if someone were to suffer from a sudden cardiac arrest.
While this isn't CPR certification training, hands on chest compressions is a valuable tool when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest. It will provide time before emergency responders can get to the victim.
"Survival rates are much higher if those compressions can get started immediately after they have that experience," says Beth Sweeney of the American Red Cross.
400,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrest each year and when seconds count the red cross says it's important that you know life-saving measures.
"We know from studies and life experience that being able to do those compressions and doing them properly can save a life," says Sweeney.
The Red Cross is helping train people on the proper way to do compressions
at Deaconess Gateway this Saturday. The event is for people 14 years or older and lasts an hour long. You can register for your time slot at deconess.org/cpr.