American Red Cross hosts Open House

The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is hosted an open house Wednesday.
Red Cross staff unveiled recently completed renovations, including the new blood processing center.
This event will also kicked off the Southwest Chapter's sustainability campaign. A goal of $1.5 million dollars was made to be raised by the end of the year, so far, only $1.142 million dollars has been raised so far.
A presentation provided an overview of how the chapter has responded to several recent disasters in the area.
You can contribute to the American Red Cross by following the this link: www.redcross.org/donate