American Red Cross provides aid to families affected by explosion

The American Red Cross set up camp at Vogel Elementary and provided assistance to families affected by Wednesday's explosion that left several homes damaged.
Executive Director of the South West Chapter of the American Red Cross, Beth Sweeney, said over a dozen families stopped by Wednesday evening to receive assistance and help.
“To hear their stories and what they’re going through is heartbreaking," said Sweeney. "some people have lost everything. Some have had homes that are damaged, they’ve lost power. Just trying to figure out what’s next and that’s what the red cross is about . We’re here to help is times of disaster and face of emergency”
Jason's Deli and a local McDonald's donated food to the American Red Cross to give to the families that stopped by.
As of now, Sweeney said that Vogel Elementary is not a shelter for the families affected, rather a reception area for families to catch their breath and figure out their next steps for the night.
However, Sweeney encourages families affected to reach out to the American Red Cross and they will try to make accommodations for those that may need a place to rest at night.