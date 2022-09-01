American Red Cross seeks blood donors as September kicks off

The month of September begins Thursday which means ample amounts of opportunities to give blood.
Red Cross officials say on Sunday, September 4th, officials will be at the Warrick County 4H Center during the Labor Day Association. They will be encouraging everyone and anyone to sign up and get their free t-shirt for donating.
The American Red Cross also says they are excited about new partnerships in the community.
On September 28th, the Red Cross and Cancer Pathways Midwest will host their first blood drive in honor of Leukemia, Lymphoma, and Childhood cancer Awareness Month.
Tri-Staters are encouraged to sign up and donate blood.
If you're interested in donating or volunteering, click here.