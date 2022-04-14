Amid Concerns of COVID-19 Sub-Variant, Muhlenberg County New Case Counts Remain Low

The Muhlenberg County Health Department continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation.The number of new cases remains relatively low in Muhlenberg County, despite concerns elsewhere about rising case counts.
The county added three more cases to the total. That pushes the number of new cases to 10,300 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The health department continues to offer free testing for the virus.
The next round of free testing is coming up at Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist on April 19, 2022.
Another round of testing is scheduled at the Graham Fire Department on April 20, 2022.