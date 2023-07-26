An 11-year-old Vincennes kid is making his lawn mowing dreams come true with a lemonade stand

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEVV) — Most 11-year-olds are spending their last days of summer just being a kid. But this 11-year-old is thinking about more than just 5th grade.
Johnny is an entrepreneur in the making. He’s working towards a bigger goal.
Johnny was hoping to sell enough lemonade to buy himself a lawn mower, so he could start a summer business.
However, his grind has evolved.
Johnny’s stand is selling more than just sugary drinks. “We have banana bread, lemonade, no-bake cookies, peanut butter fudge and peanut butter cookies,” Johnny says.
His goal has changed too.
After the community found out about Johnny’s stand, it wasn’t long before they stepped in to help.
Johnny was given two lawn mowers and plenty of donations, making his new goal a little more long-term.
“I want to start a little bakery and stuff,” Johnny says.
Johnny will be back on the corner of 6th Street and Barnett Street in Vincennes on Friday, fully stocked and ready to go.