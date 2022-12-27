An annual Christmas tree disposal campaign in Evansville begins today

For those looking to dispose of Christmas trees, Evansville Water & Sewer Utility is launching their annual pickup service.
Beginning today Tuesday, December 27 residential customers can place trees next to Republic Service trash bins for collection on scheduled pickup dates.
This service is for those that pay for trash and recycling on their monthly utility bills.
Beyond January 6, trees must be placed inside the normal trash bins for pickup.
Those living in apartments, mobile homes, businesses, and customers outside the city limits are not eligible for the service.