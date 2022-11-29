 Skip to main content
An annual holiday card writing campaign hopes to brighten the holidays for those in nursing homes

  • Updated
Voices Holiday Letter Writing Campaign

Voices works to uphold the rights and dignity of nursing home residents is hosting its 10th annual letter writing campaign.

 Tommy Mason

The annual holiday card campaign encourages area children to write and decorate cards and letters to be delivered to nursing home residents in Vanderburgh County.

It's an effort to bring holiday cheer to the oldest of Tri-Staters.

'Voices' who's mission is to uphold the dignity of nursing home residents plans to kick off their 10th annual Holiday Card Drive.

They're encouraging area children to create and decorate hand written letters, to be delivered to the more than 2,400 people living in Vanderburgh County nursing homes.

To get involved the heartfelt cards must be 8.5 by 11 inches.

You can mail letters, arrange for a pick-up, or drop them off at their Weinbach Avenue location.

Mail letters directly to Voices Inc. at 2425 Highway 41 N. Suite 405, Evansville, Indiana 47711.

You can also arrange for a pick-up by calling 812-423-2927.

Letters can be dropped off at several locations in the city.

  • SignsNow at 616 N. Weinbach Ave.
  • NextHome Hahn Kiefer Residential at 5011 Washington Ave. Suite #1

The deadline for submissions is December 14th.

