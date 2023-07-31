An app is replacing text message service alerts for Warrick County residents

BOONEVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A system used to help alert the public about emergencies in Warrick County is being removed.
Commissioners say the system was causing a financial strain on the county, but they're replacing the Code Red service with a new app.
The Warrick County Sheriff Office app was introduced a few months ago to the residents of the area.
The former alert system, Code Red was used primarily as a text message service to alert the public of threats and emergencies that someone should look put for, but was only generating 5,000 subscribers.
The new application is looking to improve community involvement, while saving the county thousands of dollars.
Features include inmate look up, records, and emergency alerts provided by the sheriff office.
The app also includes a place to submit a tip for officers.
Sheriff Michael Wilder of the Warrick County Sheriff Office says, "I think as people get any app and technology, once you learned to use it and become comfortable and the more people that use it, there's going to be really good communication between the community and the sheriffs office."
The Warrick County Sheriff Office is not the only office to have their own application. Several other law enforcement agencies across Indiana have also adopted this system.
The Code Red system will be active until October 1st.
The sheriff office does hope to get more residents involved with the application.
If you would like to keep up to date with Warrick County information you can download their free app on your device's app store.
Just look up Warrick County Sheriff Office.