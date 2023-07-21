An Evansville dance group is spreading Hispanic culture throughout the community.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — A newly formed group, Evansville Latin Dance, hosts many events across the city to promote Hispanic culture.
The group was created this past may and has already gained close to 700 members.
Michael San Angelo, the creator of Evansville Latin Dance, felt that there was not a place for those who appreciate Latin dancing and culture to gather in the community.
Now he hosts numerous dancing events across the city that not only provide fun for all ages, but creates a network for Latinos.
San Angelo says, " I want to be able to educate the Latin community and use our group as a tool to expand knowledge for services that exist in Evansville, that other folks might not have known about."
The group hosts a free event, Salsa on the Ohio on select Saturdays and Sundays of each month.
If you would like more information, you can visit their Facebook page.