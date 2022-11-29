 Skip to main content
An Evansville family is displaced but safe after a Monday afternoon house fire

After a plumber accidentally cut an electrical line causing a fire, the four family members are being assisted.

The Evansville Fire Department says, three people and their pets have been displaced after a plumbing accident sparks a fire.

Crews arrived around noon Monday to a house fire on Harding Avenue.

The primary investigation shows a plumber was working in a crawl space in the home installing a new drain.

While the plumber was in the process of cutting an old drain pipe, and electric line was hit.

Chemicals surrounding the line started the fire.

Luckily nobody was hurt.

The fire has been ruled as accidental.

