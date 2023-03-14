An Evansville family is left homeless after power lines cause their home to catch on fire

August 1 2022 is a day Tom Cohoon and his wife lost their home of 20 years on the East side of Evansville.
Heavy winds and rain swept through Evansville that day, tearing down trees and power lines. The Cohoon's felt the effects first hand as the power lines stretching on top of their home fell onto causing the house to catch on fire.
At the time Tom and his wife were inside, fortunately they made it out alive as their home burst into flames.
"The lines were burning everything within this structure," said Tom Cohoon, the homeowner.
Now they're without a home but they do have plans to tear the home down and start rebuilding again.
But according to Tom there's just one thing preventing that from happening.
"I just want them to move their lines, and we can rebuild," said Cohoon.
Tom say's he's been in communication with CenterPoint Energy since August 1 and he's requested that the pole is moved a few feet over so that it isn't directly on top of the home.
But according to Tom he hasn't had any luck.
"We can't get any dates and we need to rebuild," said Cohoon. "The insurance, we have one year policy on the insurance and it runs out august 1st."
44News reached out to CenterPoint Energy about this to find out about their protocol's following an incident such as this.
They responded with a statement that reads in part, "We are continuing to investigate the customer matter 44News made us aware of earlier this evening but unfortunately we were unable to gather all the information needed by the time of this airing. However we will continue to look into the matter and follow up on Wednesday March 15th."
As for now the Cohoon's say they remain on standby as they look forward to resolving their concerns so they can avoid a terrifying incident such as this again.