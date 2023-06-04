An Evansville man is behind bars on drugs dealing charges, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man is behind bars for dealing drugs, according to police.
Authorities say they were sent to Burdette Park on Saturday just after 7:00 p.m. for someone selling narcotics.
The affidavit shows that someone saw Johnny Robertson selling drugs.
Authorities found and arrested Robertson near the pool.
According to the affidavit, authorities found 95 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, individual plastic baggies, and individual piles of $100 inside Robertson's backpack.
Robertson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for dealing a controlled substance. He is being held on a $5,000 bond.