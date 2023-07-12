An Evansville man's close call with the dangers of generators

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Storms roll through, power goes out, and generators come on, but if you’re not careful, disaster can strike.
After the severe thunderstorms at the end of June knocked out his power for 30 hours, Rich Stoutenborough turned to the generator he keeps in his backyard.
”I mostly use it for the refrigerator and freezer," Stoutenborough says. "So it ran all day and all night Wednesday.”
The next morning, Stoutenborough woke up to a call from his home security company. ”I got a phone call from SimpliSafe telling me to get out of the house and telling me that they had already called the fire department, and I said 'well, you don’t need to send the fire department,' and they said 'get out of the house.'”
Stoutenborough had been running his generator too close to his house, and clear, odorless, carbon monoxide was flowing inside.
According to the World Health Organization, acceptable carbon monoxide exposure over a 24 hour period is 6 parts per million. On the main floor, levels were as high as 40 parts per million, but the concentration in the basement scared even the firefighters.
"The parts per million of carbon monoxide [in the basement] was 78," he said. "[The firefighter] stopped. He didn’t go any further. He turned around and went right back upstairs, because he was starting to get light-headed already.”
If levels had continued to rise, within hours the situation could’ve turned deadly–the Evansville Fire Department says levels over 100 parts per million have deadly potential.
”Where our generator sits, it has sat there for nine years," Stoutenborough told 44News, "and we have had no problems. If you would’ve told me this could’ve happened, I would’ve called you a liar, but it could have killed me–because I didn’t have the generator far enough from the house.”
The Centers for Disease Control cites a study that indicates that generators can introduce harmful gases into a home even as far as 15 feet away. Many manufacturers and agencies say they should be at least 20 feet away.
”[I'm] very happy to be alive," Stoutenborough said. "I’ve got a wonderful wife. We have a little dog. We’ve got eight kids between us–11 grandkids, and I didn’t want to leave them alone. They mean too much to me.”
The most important thing to keep yourself and your family safe when using a generator is to make sure that there is enough distance between your generator and your home.