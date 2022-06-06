An Evansville Teen is dead following late Sunday night shooting in Evansville

An Evansville teen is dead after a drive-by shooting that happened late Sunday night.
Officers responded to a home along Line Street shorty after 11:30PM. Police located a shooting victim and emergency crews transported the victim to an area hospital.
The victim passed away a short time later.
44News obtained the disturbing 911 call made by the victim's sister who pleaded for help. According to the sister, the victim was only 17 years old.
At this time the victims identity has not been released to the public.
Evansville Police continue to look for suspects related to the shooting.
Evansville Police continue to investigate the shooting and look for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the WeTip Hotline at 812-435-6194.