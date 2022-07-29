An increase in juvenile crime rates is being noticed in Owensboro

Juvenile crime rates have increased over the past two years, and now Owensboro city officials are reacting to the concerning trend.
Data indicates that juveniles committed nearly double the amount of misdemeanors in 2021 compared to the year prior.
Reports show over 200 juveniles were involved in crimes in 2020.
In 2021 that number almost doubled to 400 juvenile misdemeanors reported.
Those numbers include more than 100 misdemeanor assault reports as well.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says, a majority of these juvenile crimes are being committed by just a small portion of the youth population.
Watson added, the city commissioners are focused on recruiting and retaining more officers for the Owensboro Police Department.