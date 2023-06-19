An Owensboro church is on the market after years of serving the community.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The current home of Unity Fellowship, formerly Zion United Church of Christ, is for sale for $1.2 million.
On the corner of Allen Street, this 17,000 square foot building has become a community hub.
The building built in the 1900s serves as a melting pot for people of different backgrounds to gather.
The building has become a place where generations of families have had weddings, baptism, and many more important life events.
Now, the church is facing the toughest decision they've had to make by closing their doors.
With financial issues on the rise, owners have had to put the church on the market.
Daniel Gilliam-Veach, a Unity Fellowship trustee, says, "We'd love not to sell, but that would entail getting people to give constant donations that we don't have right now."
The building contains 13 private offices, a gymnasium, a commercial kitchen, a basketball court, and sits on 1.13 acres.
Although the building is for sale, Gilliam-Veach is asking for donations for the church to keep it's doors open to the public.