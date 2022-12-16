Angel Mounds Interpretation Center to undergo renovation

Hundreds, to over a thousand years ago, important Native American buildings stood atop the mounds at Angel Mounds Historic Site. Now, this important archaeological site is receiving a major transformation.
Using state funds and a grant from the Lilly endowment, the Angel Mounds Interpretive Center is undergoing a $6.5 million renovation. In collaboration with historians from Native American nations, the new experience will focus on the lives of the Mississippian Native Americans who built the mounds.
According to site director Mike Linderman, "for 89 years, the story of Angel Mounds has been told from the perspective of an archaeologist." The project is focusing on including the voices of Native Americans in its development to broaden that perspective.
Using years of research and new technologies, the team is striving for the highest level of historical accuracy in the new depictions.
Referencing advances in research technologies that weren't available when the site was first being researched, Linderman said, ”we’re able to pull pollen samples out of the soil so we know when certain mounds are being built throughout the year.”
During the renovations, Angel Mounds will expand their outdoor activities with new programs about nature and the lunar and solar alignment of the mounds.
This new experience is expected to open in October 2024.