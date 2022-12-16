Angel Mounds State Historic Site to undergo major transformation

Angel Mounds State Historic Site will undergo a major transformation in the near future.
Officials says Angel Mounds will undergo a two-year, $6.5 million transformation to better share the story of Native American people both past and present, thanks to $4 million in funding from the state of Indiana and a $2.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment.
We're told between now and October 2024, the interpretive center will be closed, and a new experience will be installed that focuses on the lives of the Native American people who lived on the land.
The project is being planned in collaboration with researchers and historians from today's Native American nations and the Mathers Museum of World Cultures at Indiana University.
During renovations, the outdoor space will remain open to the public at a reduced cost of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, and $3 for youth.
Angel Mounds staff plans to offer more outdoor programming during the revamping of the site.
Officials say Angel Mounds, which is located on the banks of the Ohio River, is one of the best-preserved, pre-contact Native American sites in North America.
“Our goal is to engage visitors in an experience focused on the real people, places and things that lived and worked at this site,” said Cathy Ferree, president and CEO of the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.“The new experience is an opportunity to utilize knowledge, artifacts and tools to bring the Angel Mounds State Historic Site forward with what we learn from our collaborations with Native American nations. We also have an opportunity to upgrade amenities in the visitor center to make the site more comfortable for all who visit and use the site.”
The $2.5 million Lilly Endowment grant is part of its Religion and Cultural Institutions Initiative, a nationwide effort to encourage museums and other organizations to develop exhibitions and education programs that fairly and accurately portray the role of religion in the U.S. and around the world.
The Indiana State Museum is one of 16 organizations being funded in the latest round of grants through the initiative.