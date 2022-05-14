Animal activists rally to free dogs from Posey County animal testing lab

Animal activists are still demanding answers after they said an Indiana-based animal testing company ignored their cry for justice.
In a collective call for action, the Humane Society of the United States, Tri-State rescues and supporters wore "Blue for Beagles" in Mount Vernon Friday.
"Really, this is an urgent plea," said Samantha Morton, Indiana state representative for the Humane Society of the United States. "We want Inotiv to show us proof of where they're relying on this that they have to kill the dogs."
The rally was sparked after a seven-month undercover investigation by HSUS revealed a shocking reality inside the lab.
In addition to thousands of other animals, the report claims more than 80 beagle puppies are currently being used in toxicity testing. Following the months of testing, the dogs will be euthanized, as is typical in any drug testing.
Almost a day after 44News reached out, Inotiv did give a statement, which said the company is aware of the investigation, but that animal testing is legally required in its work.
Full Statement:
On April 21, 2022, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) published a report claiming to have placed an infiltrator within one of Inotiv’s Indiana research facilities. Inotiv leadership has read HSUS’s press release and the corresponding report and is reviewing the claims contained therein.
Our mission at Inotiv is to help our clients realize the full potential of their scientific and medical research, which ultimately contributes to significant improvement in the lives of both humans and animals. The research we do is required in the U.S. for developing lifesaving medicines, medical devices and biologics.
Morton disagrees.
"The FDA does encourage animal testing; it is not legally required," she said. "We are not giving up on these dogs. We are putting pressure on Inotiv to release the dogs in the Mount Vernon facility."
And with the first group of dogs set to be killed next week, animal lovers like Ashlee Willis, who drove down from Petersburg for the rally, are ready and willing to take the dogs from the lab.
"To think that these beagles have been through all of this torture all of this heartache," Willis said. "We're trying to do everything we can to give them a home, to give them a life and to give them love."
The walk and rally outside the Posey Humane Society was just part one.
A select few then drove over to the Inotiv lab prepared to hand over 80 collars symbolizing the dogs being tested on and the freedom they could have, but when they got there, they were met with heightened security and were turned away almost immediately.
Off-duty Posey County sheriff's deputies were requested by the facility to provide extra security. Sheriff Tom Latham told 44News Inotiv made the request after having received outside threats.
The group parked their cars in front of the facility's entrance gate and got out of their cars, hoping to speak with lab employees face to face, but someone talking through the speaker quickly shut the effort down.
"They've asked us not to leave the dog collars and leashes; that would be littering," Morton said to the group in a Facebook Live video taken by Zack Risley, the founder of End Animal Testing at Inotiv.
After being asked to leave, the group headed back to base, but despite being turned away, Morton said it was just one fight in a long battle.
"We're going to be using this as an opportunity to urge state lawmakers to consider a research adoption bill that would allow dogs and cats to be adopted out after their time in the labs," she said.
The group also hopes to one day see all animal testing made illegal in Indiana.