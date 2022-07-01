Animal shelters see spike in surrenders as costs soar with rising inflation

Like countless animal shelters across the country Evansville's It Takes a Village is drowning, but lately, the concern isn't just how many animals, but why.
"We're about a hundred-some cats in a our care and about an equal number of dogs currently," said ITV office manager Jessa McCauley. "It's been pretty disheartening the number of calls that we've received every day or surrenders or returns."
McCauley said surrenders are nothing new, but inflation is driving food and vet costs up and she believes that's making it harder for some people to care for their pets.
In just two days ITV took more than 50 requests for surrender. Twenty-nine of those were on Wednesday.
"Six dogs and 23 cats by phone," McCauley said. "That does not count the ones we got by email."
With two hours left before closing Thursday staff took 21 calls.
Because of their high numbers, ITV staff closed their intake, but sitting in crates in the lobby Thursday were two dogs that were among the last few pets to taken in.
One was a 10-year-old beagle named Baby Girl. Her family surrendered her Wednesday and a day later, anxiety-ridden, she hadn't stopped barking.
And McCauley said she and her staff are doing the best they can, but they can only care for so many animals, and some people aren't very understanding of their predicament.
"We just literally have nowhere to put them which is unfortunately why we're having to turn people down," she said. "We've had people threaten that if we don't take the animal, they're just going to dump it outside. We've had people say that we're going to drown them in the river."
ITV constantly has high numbers because the rescue takes in animals from Tri-State communities that can't, but even the ones that can are just as overwhelmed.
"We are just overflowing," said Aaron Richmond, shelter director at Webster County Animal Care & Control. "We can't get below 50 dogs, and if we do, we just jump up because we take in a mother five or six or more."
A no-kill shelter, Webster County Animal Care & Control only takes dogs and there are currently 66 housed there, the most ever at one time in the facility's eight years.
"So, if you can find a family member or maybe just try a little harder to keep that dog and be a responsible owner that'd be great," Richmond said.
While the Western Kentucky shelter works with area shelters to move its animals, Richmond said their local adoption rate is quite low with only about 25 dogs being adopted out a year.
So, if anyone can afford it right now, Richmond is asking the community to help bring his numbers down.
The adoption fee is $150 for any dog. That covers the dog's spay or neuter and their rabies shot.
But times are tough and if the financial burden is weighing heavily on pet owners, McCauley said there are solutions.
"We do try to give out pet food as needed," she said. "If that's going to make the difference for an animal to stay in their home, we definitely try to help with that."
But receiving free food occasionally may not be the answer for everyone, and McCauley fears tough decisions will continue to be made, and more pet owners will be asking to surrender their four-legged friends.
"Unfortunately," McCauley said. "Everything costs more from vet care to pet food so, yeah."