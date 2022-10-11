Annual Chili bowl sale at UE coming up soon

The University of Evansville (UE) Department of Art and Clay Club is hosting its annual Chili Bowl Sale Thursday, October 20, from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm.
It's happening at the East Terrace Lawn, located next to Ridgway University Center off Walnut Street.
People can show up and purchase a ceramic bowl that was handcrafted by students in the Clay Club. They can also choose to have that bowl filled with fresh chili, cooked by Chartwells, the university's food service provider. According to the university, the money raised from this event will go toward the Clay Club. This year, a portion of the proceeds will also be donated to a local food pantry to assist with fighting hunger.