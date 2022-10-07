 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations
dropping to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold
spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Annual Fall Festival Winds down

  • Updated
  • 0

As the week long festival draws to an end many are enjoying the festival while they can.

"I've had pizza, fried oreos, the rib eye steaks.," said Evansville resident, Janese Baker. "I have my big red shake right here."

A part of enjoying the festival is trying out the different food each food booth has to offer.

"I'll probably do multiple stops. I saw that chicken fried bacon and thought I'm going to have to try that," said Evansville resident, Daniel Leskinen.

But the West Side Nut Club Half Pot seemed to be the talk of the day Friday. As people filled the ticket line just to snab a ticket.

"I saw the half price was up to $700,000 and I was like, I have to go donate to that," said Leskinen.

As of Friday that number is even more than that. By the end of the day the Half Pot reached over 1.3 million dollars.

Although it's a small chance at taking home the winning ticket many felt lucky about that chance.

"I just had such a great feeling coming to buy those tickets." said Leskinen.

With one more day to stop by the festival many are making their way to Franklin St.

As it won't come around again for another year.

"I'm coming back next year because I hate that it's too short. I hate that it's so short,it's a really big event and it's too short for me you know. I love this place." said Baker.

Annual Fall Festival winds down

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you