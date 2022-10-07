Annual Fall Festival winds down

As the week long festival draws to an end many are enjoying the festival while they can.
"I've had pizza, fried oreos, the rib eye steaks.," said Evansville resident, Janese Baker. "I have my big red shake right here."
A part of enjoying the festival is trying out the different food each food booth has to offer.
"I'll probably do multiple stops. I saw that chicken fried bacon and thought I'm going to have to try that," said Evansville resident, Daniel Leskinen.
But the West Side Nut Club Half Pot seemed to be the talk of the day Friday. As people filled the ticket line just to snab a ticket.
"I saw the half price was up to $700,000 and I was like, I have to go donate to that," said Leskinen.
As of Friday that number is even more than that. By the end of the day the Half Pot reached over 1.3 million dollars.
Although it's a small chance at taking home the winning ticket many felt lucky about that chance.
"I just had such a great feeling coming to buy those tickets." said Leskinen.
With one more day to stop by the festival many are making their way to Franklin St.
As it won't come around again for another year.
"I'm coming back next year because I hate that it's too short. I hate that it's so short,it's a really big event and it's too short for me you know. I love this place." said Baker.