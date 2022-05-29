Annual Food Truck Festival Brings Large Crowd

It's that time of the year where food trucks rally together at Bosse Field for the annual Food Truck Festival and this year's festival brought a large crowd.
"This is our first time coming and so far, it's been good," said Tela Mason-Cole "we've taste several different food trucks."
Each year the festival brings out people from all over to get a taste of what Evansville has to offer. Allowing them the chance to explore the different food options and even rate them.
"On of scale of 1 to 10, I'll rate some at 5 and some at 9," said Mason-Cole.
"I tried rib tips and originally my home is St. Louis so it's totally different. It was a little sweet, the sauce and then I tried the pulled pork which originally we don't really do pulled pork so it was a lot sweet as well and then we tried the brisket and it was ok."
With over 30 food trucks and vendors filling Bosse Field, there was plenty of opportunity to please those taste buds.
"We tried the pimped out corn because everybody kept coming through with the corn and I was like let's try it," said Mason-Cole. "It's a no for me but to say I tried it for the first time, it was ok."
But the same can't be said for Mr. Keith.
"I like it but I couldn't do the hot part of it so I got mine kind of regular but I liked the corn." said Brown.
Now that this year's festival is all under wraps, many say they are looking forward to next year and they're hoping these food trucks will bring the heat.
"If you've been here before come back out because there used to be a lot more, so let's give it another try so we have more variety." said Treviana Walker.