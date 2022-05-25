Annual Memorial Day ceremony planned at LST-325

Officials at the LST-325 in Evansville are planning to hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on the ship.
The Memorial Day celebration and flag raising event will be held aboard the LST-325 on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10:00 a.m.
Monday's ceremony will also include the Pledge of Allegiance, the raising of a new flag, a performance of Taps, and a rifle firing.
Organizers say the historical ship will also be open for tours.
The LST-325 is located on the Ohio River at 610 NW Riverside Dr. in Evansville.
More information on the ship can be found on lstmemorial.org.