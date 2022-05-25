 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Annual Memorial Day ceremony planned at LST-325

  • Updated
  • 0
LST-325

Officials at the LST-325 in Evansville are planning to hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony on the ship.

The Memorial Day celebration and flag raising event will be held aboard the LST-325 on Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m., with doors opening at 10:00 a.m.

Monday's ceremony will also include the Pledge of Allegiance, the raising of a new flag, a performance of Taps, and a rifle firing.

Organizers say the historical ship will also be open for tours.

The LST-325 is located on the Ohio River at 610 NW Riverside Dr. in Evansville.

More information on the ship can be found on lstmemorial.org.

Recommended for you