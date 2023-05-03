Annual Tamarack Carnival returns to Owensboro this week

OWENSBORO Ky. (WEVV)— Celebrating 60 years, the annual Tamarack Carnival returns to Owensboro May 4th-6th.
On Thursday the carnival will run from 4:00-8:00 p.m., and all rides are $1 each.
The carnival ramps up again Friday from 4:00-10:00 p.m., and again Saturday from 12:00-5:00 p.m., and 5:00-10:00 p.m.
You can purchase an unlimited ride bracelet for $20 per person that will be valid for one of the weekend sessions.
The annual carnival serves as a fundraiser for Tamarack Elementary School.
The school is located at 1733 Tamarack Rd.