Another arrest made in ongoing West Franklin Street drug investigation, police say

Officials with the Evansville Police Department say they've made another arrest in the ongoing narcotics investigation on West Franklin Street.
According to an affidavit from EPD, 26-year-old Matthew McClarney was arrested on Friday night on a charge of dealing cocaine. McClarney was an employee of Sportman's Billiards on West Franklin Street.
Investigators say that in April 2022, confidential informants named McClarney as one of several individuals who dealt narcotics at Sportman's Billiards and Lamasco Bar & Grill.
Between February 2022 and May 2022, detectives say they observed McClarney meet with several different people in transactions that were consistent with the dealing of narcotics. A confidential informant said they saw McClarney take a plastic baggie with a white powdery substance and drop it in someone's pocket.
Between May 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they utilized a confidential informant to purchase a predetermined amount of cocaine via Facebook message. According to police, McClarney acknowledged in response that he could get it for them that night. They say that Cocaine seized from McClarney also tested positive for fentanyl.
In 2022, detectives say they started an investigation into the distribution of controlled substances at the Franklin Street bars, conducting surveillance.
Multiple other individuals have been arrested in connection to the ongoing investigation so far, including Lamasco owner and EVSC school board member Amy Word, according to police.