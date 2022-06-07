Another GOP Candidate has announces intentions to run for Kentucky Governor in 2023

Another Republican candidate has announced their intentions to enter the 2023 Kentucky's Governors Race.
State Representative Savannah Maddox entered the 2023 Republican Primary Monday evening.
The Governor's race on the GOP side includes three statewide officials including, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and State Auditor Mike Harmon.
Another in the race includes retired State Attorney Eric Deters.
Several other prominent Republicans are considering bids for the governor as well.